The Bloodline sends a daunting message ahead of WWE Backlash France

The new Bloodline has been making waves on WWE SmackDown since Solo Sikoa forcefully took over the faction and added Tama Tonga to the mix. The Tribal Heir sent a message ahead of the premium live event in France.

Solo Sikoa finally stood out of Roman Reigns' shadow after WrestleMania XL when he added Tama Tonga to the faction and took out Jimmy Uso on Friday Night SmackDown. The new Bloodline has been wreaking havoc on the brand and making new enemies.

During SmackDown in France, Sikoa and Tonga tried to sneak attack Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. Unfortunately, the stars failed and retreated in the end. Ahead of Backlash 2024, The Tribal Heir sent a daunting message to his challengers.

"Kevin Owens. Randy Orton. We're going to show you exactly what The Bloodline is all about. It ain't a game."

While Sikoa did most of the talking, Tonga looked menacingly into the camera before walking out. The two are set to face Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a tag team match in France.

10-time WWE champion doesn't think Solo Sikoa is the new Tribal Chief

A few months ago, Roman Reigns acknowledged Solo Sikoa as The Tribal Heir in front of the fans. However, The Tribal Chief never verbally passed the title to Sikoa before going on a hiatus after WrestleMania XL.

Meanwhile, Jey Uso doesn't think that Solo Sikoa is The new Tribal Chief. Speaking on Gorilla Position, the 10-time WWE Tag Team Champion praised Roman Reigns and spoke about Sikoa's recent antics on the blue brand.

"For me, Roman Reigns will always be my Tribal Chief. I learned from him, you know. He's the one who brought us to the promised land. Now, you know, snakes wanna step up. Solo Sikoa is a big hitter, man. So, I'm just glad I'm not on Fridays no more, Uce, you know what I'm saying? I do my thing on Monday. I'm gonna let that family drama go down over there as long as they keep it on SmackDown," he said.

Check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see if Sikoa and Tonga can walk out of France with a win at WWE Backlash.

What are your thoughts on The new Bloodline? Sound off using the discuss button.