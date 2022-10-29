The Bloodline suffers upset loss as more problems emerge between the group

The Bloodline suffered an upset loss to Brawling Brutes on the latest edition of SmackDown as more problems emerged between the group.

The Bloodline has been embroiled in a feud with the Brawling Brutes as of late. Last week on the Blue brand, Solo Sikoa defeated the Celtic Warrior.

However, after the match, The Bloodline viciously assaulted Sheamus with a steel chair. Hence, a match was set up this week between Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa against Ridge Holland & Butch.

The back-and-forth match was quite short, with a few good moments. Throughout the bout, Bloodline kept trying to get involved. Whether it's by distracting the referee or by attacking the Brawling Brutes, they played the numbers game to their advantage.

Despite numbers being on their side, problems between the group ensured they didn't win the match. During the closing moments, Butch was going for a moonsault on Sami Zayn. However, Jey Uso pulled Sami out of the ring to protect him. Instead of feeling happy, the former Intercontinental Champion took exception to the fact that Jey interfered in the match.

Both started to bicker, which Solo Sikoa tried to break up. This allowed Ridge Holland to take advantage by knocking both Sikoa and Jey out with a clothesline. When Sami got back into the ring, Butch rolled him up for the win.

After the match, the Bloodline members looked upset with Jey Uso. Both the Uso brothers even had a staredown for the first time, indicating that some major problems are starting to emerge among the group.

Do you think this could be the beginning of the end for the group? Sound off in the comments section.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes