WWE legends detail how they jumped on Vince McMahon's office desk to convince him to sign them

In a recent interview, WWE Hall of Famers The Bushwhackers recalled their funny first encounter in Vince McMahon's office.

Luke Williams and Butch Miller had a successful stint in the indies before signing with WWE in 1988. However, the duo wrestled under names, such as The Kiwis, The New Zealand Sheepherders, and The Originals, before finding their most memorable name in Bushwhackers.

Their successful indie run led Vince McMahon to sign them to a WWE contract. In a recent interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, Luke and Butch described their first encounter with Mr. McMahon in his office.

"We were working with the Rock N' Roll Express in NWA and they were the hottest baby face tag team. We just had an angle with Lex Luger and Barry Windham, and we get the phone call when Vince rang up and said, 'oh, you know, come work for me.' So, Luke told me. And I, I was very excited. He wasn't quite so excited because he's just told we were getting a very good push from the WCW. Finally, they had realized what they had and they're gonna push us pretty big," Butch said. [h/t Fightful]

They continued detailing their initial experience with Vince McMahon:

"Once we get escorted into the office... So, we shook his hands and he says, guys, I tell you what he says. I would love to have you guys on board. But I'm thinking about bringing you guys in as baby faces. So I jumped on his office bench, on my hands and knees, and I went straight over to him and I gave him a YAY! And I said, 'Vince, take a look at these faces.' And we did the old, the old, uh, Sheepherder/Bushwacker look. And I said, 'if you think you can make money with these two face. I'm in 100%.'" [h/t Fightful]

Old School Wrestling 🎩🍫 @OSWreview Congrats to The Bushwhackers on their Hall of Fame induction! No word yet if Jamison is inducting. FORGOT MY GWASHES http://t.co/KCRA7IJMhe Congrats to The Bushwhackers on their Hall of Fame induction! No word yet if Jamison is inducting. FORGOT MY GWASHES http://t.co/KCRA7IJMhe

The Bushwhackers had a good run in WWE after Vince McMahon signed them

After signing with WWE in 1988, the Bushwhackers had a pretty good run with the promotion until their departure in 1996. Although the Bushwhackers never won the WWF Tag Team Titles, they were part of some memorable and funny moments that are remembered by fans to this day.

After the departure, the duo continued making appearances on the independent circuit before wrestling their last match as a team in 2001. They were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

90s WWE @90sWWE Bushwhacker Luke and the greatest elimination in Royal Rumble history Bushwhacker Luke and the greatest elimination in Royal Rumble history 😂 https://t.co/HmOJkFena0

Meeting the boss for the first time could be nerve-wracking, but the legendary tag team still made the best of it.

