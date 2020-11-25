The card for WWE TLC is reportedly "up in the air" right now

With the WWE Royal Rumble rapidly approaching in January of 2021, it appears that the company is overlooking the event between Survivor Series and the Rumble, being none other than December's TLC.

According to Dave Meltzer during a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, besides the WWE World title match between Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman, "there was nothing definitive" when it came to the rest of the card for TLC. Giving WWE many directions they can go over the course of the next month.

Has WWE not planned for their final big event of 2020?

While most people are questioning the report of McIntyre and Strowman at TLC after the happenings last night on Monday Night RAW, it's important to point out that at no point did Adam Pearce say that whoever won next week's triple threat match would face McIntyre at TLC. He simply said they would be next in line for a title shot.

With WWE very much trying to improve their ratings right now going up against NFL's Monday Night Football, another main event for the WWE Championship on RAW should be a good way to try and draw the viewers in.

EXCLUSIVE: @RealKeithLee is ready to seize opportunity in next week’s Triple Threat Match. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/a1KOKbhUjm — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 24, 2020

As for the rest of the TLC card there several ways WWE could choose to go. Roman Reigns defending his Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan seems like a fantastic idea based on the last month or so of television. Meanwhile, "The Boss" Sasha Banks should be set to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Carmella.

You also can't rule out one or two matches involving the pairing of Asuka and Lana going up against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Either in a tag team match for Jax and Baszler's Women's Tag Team titles or Lana and Jax in a tables match while Baszler competes against Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship.

These are all matches that WWE has seemingly teased in recent weeks, so their inclusion at TLC would make sense. We will see in the weeks ahead which direction they wish to take.