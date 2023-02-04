"The collab we never knew we needed" –  Wrestling world goes crazy after Edge is spotted with a top AEW Superstar

WWE star and Hall of Famer, Edge, has been spotted with a top AEW Superstar. Taking to Instagram, he shared a photo with Dax Harwood.

Harwood and his long-term tag team partner, Cash Wheeler, are currently signed to AEW. The former WWE stars found major success under Tony Khan's promotion and are former AEW World Tag Team Champions.

In reaction to Edge's post, fans went wild in the comment section. Several fans asked the WWE star to form a stable featuring himself and FTR.

Check out the WWE Legend's photo with Dax Harwood below:

Here are the reactions from fans in The Rated-R Superstar's post:

Matt Hardy believes Edge will wrestle for as long as he possibly can

Edge has hinted at retiring from professional wrestling at some point in the near future. He recently returned at the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

WWE veteran and AEW star Matt Hardy gave his take on The Rated-R Superstar and his long-term friend Christian Cage, possibly wrestling full-time, instead of stepping away from the industry. Hardy said:

“I almost feel like they would have still been wrestling even if they didn’t have that time off. I mean, like pro wrestling, in so many ways, is like the mafia, once you get in it’s very hard to get out you know, especially if you end up in a pretty good position. You’re making good money, you’re highlighted and just the passion that people have for this."

He continued:

"If you’re insane enough to go out and beat up your body and slam yourself on wood and steel night after night after night, then you pretty much love what you’re doing. So I think if you love what you’re doing, you want to do it as long as you possibly can.”

The multi-time WWE World Champion has been feuding with The Judgment Day for months. He was previously booted out of the faction and replaced by Finn Balor. Expect the two men to collide at some point down the road.

