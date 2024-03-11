"The coolest guy in WWE ever!" - The Miz shares praise for wrestling icon

A WWE Hall of Famer is being praised tonight ahead of a major premiere. The Miz just chimed in with a unique endorsement of a wrestling legend.

The Superstar Sunday block of programming on A&E will continue tonight with a new episode of WWE Rivals at 8pm ET and a new Biography: WWE Legends documentary at 9pm ET. A&E will also air re-run episodes in the lead-up to tonight's new episodes, and after the premieres are over. Scott Hall is featured in this week's Biography documentary.

The Hall of Famer also known as Razor Ramon tragically passed away on March 14, 2022 at the age of 63. As seen below, The Miz took to Instagram and posted the trailer to tonight's special. He commented on Hall's legacy as the coolest guy in the history of the Stamford-based company.

"People always talk about Scott Hall when they talk about the greats. I mean, the legacy is just... coolest guy in WWE ever?!," he said.

The Hall Biography features never-before-seen footage, including family video and shots of Hall's headstone. As seen in the trailer, wrestlers interviewed include The Miz, Diamond Dallas Page, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Bruce Prichard, Peter Rosenberg, and Hulk Hogan.

WWE Superstar teases WrestleMania 40 moment with The Miz

The Road to WrestleMania XL is winding down and all the WWE Superstars want their spots on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

R-Truth and The Miz worked against each other for years and then united to form Awesome Truth in 2011. They failed to win any titles and went back to wrestling on opposite sides of the ring.

Awesome Truth recently reunited following Truth's return to the company. The duo went to war with The Judgment Day and are focused on the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. As seen below, the former K-Kwik took to Instagram to suggest he and Miz win the titles from Finn Balor and Damian Priest at WrestleMania.

"We need this at WrestleMania 40," he wrote with a photo showing he and The Miz with the tag team titles.

Screenshot of R-Truth's post to Instagram Stories

The Judgment Day is expected to take the titles into WrestleMania 40. Balor and Priest are currently in their second reign as Undisputed Tag Team Champions after defeating Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso during RAW on October 16, 2023, just one week after dropping the titles to end their first reign.

