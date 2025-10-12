The divide between The Tribal Chief & his Bloodline deepens: 13-time WWE champion fires personal shots at Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns was not thrilled with The Usos getting involved in his match against Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel: Perth. A 13-time WWE champion fired some shots at The Tribal Chief amid his issues with Jimmy and Jey Uso. Despite clear instructions to The Usos to not interfere in his match, &quot;Main Event&quot; Jey and &quot;Big Jim&quot; helped Reigns fend off Reed and Bron Breakker during the Australian Street Fight to open the Premium Live Event.However, Jey would end up costing The OTC the win by accidentally spearing him through a table. It allowed &quot;Big&quot; Bronson to hit a thunderous Tsunami splash to become the second WWE Superstar to pin Roman Reigns in a one-on-one match since 2020. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Xavier Woods celebrated the Reigns' frustration with The Usos. Woods found it hilarious that The Tribal Chief didn't invite the twins for Thanksgiving. He also took shots at Reigns for making fans believe that The Bloodline is a close family. &quot;The Bloodline has such a strong family bond that Roman doesnt even wanna spend Thanksgiving with them. But yea, keep pushing that they are such a cohesive unit. I swear yall are drunk most of the time,&quot; Woods tweeted. Xavier Woods, the 13-time tag team champion, has a history with The Bloodline back when he was the King of the Ring. Reigns famously stomped on Woods' crown during the November 19, 2021 episode of SmackDown. Roman Reigns to be away until Christmas?While Roman Reigns showed a lot of restraint after losing to Bronson Reed, The Tribal Chief wasn't happy with The Usos. Reigns doesn't want to see Jey and Jimmy Uso until Christmas. But what does it mean?It could mean that Reigns is taking another time off until December, though he's advertised to appear at Survivor Series: WarGames next month. His feud with The Vision, or at least Reed, appears to be over for now. Nevertheless, Reigns is no longer a full-time WWE Superstar, with just six matches in 2025. He's also starting to make the transition from pro wrestling to acting, starring as Akuma in the upcoming Street Fighter movie.