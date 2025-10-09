Roman Reigns Discusses WWE Status Following Hollywood Return: "What Being A Movie Star Feels Like"

Roman Reigns is starting to transition from WWE to Hollywood, starring as Akuma in the upcoming Street Fighter movie. Reigns recently opened up about his status as a WWE Superstar ahead of Crown Jewel: Perth.
The Tribal Chief's first big break was a couple of cameo appearances in films like Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and The Wrong Missy. He also had a voice role in Rumble and made another cameo in The Pickup this year.
His biggest role to date will be Akuma, one of the main antagonists in Street Fighter. He'll be starring alongside fellow WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, who will portray Guile.
In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this past Wednesday, Roman Reigns was asked about his transition from pro wrestling to acting. Reigns is still making some adjustments but is thankful for all the things he learned from WWE because they come in handy in Hollywood.
"I'm so used to my WWE bubble. I'm so used to that process and being live and jetting in and jetting out, you know, having the bus and having my own little creative space. So I had to just kind of rewire myself to be ready for a different process, but man, it was fun. It was a good time. And there was that one little moment in time where I was like, ‘Man, this is kind of what being a movie star feels like?’ You know what I mean? Being in that little bubble. It was cool. And it was interesting because everything I've learned in WWE, everything they've taught me, all these skills that I've acquired and I've sharpened, they all translate," Reigns said.
Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes filmed their scenes for Street Fighter in Australia last month. They are back for Crown Jewel: Perth, wherein Reigns takes on Bronson Reed and Rhodes battles Seth Rollins.
Roman Reigns' WWE career timeline
Speaking to Vanity Fair back in April, Roman Reigns acknowledged that his time as a full-time WWE Superstar is coming to an end. Reigns confirmed that after his next contract, he'll likely be acting in Hollywood rather than bumping inside the squared circle.
"After I finish the contract that I'm in, we probably got another year or two max. Then it's time to take on a less physical form of entertainment," Reigns said.
Reigns' current contract ends after WrestleMania 42 next year, which means he's making the full transition in 2027 or 2028, based on his statement.
Please credit The Pat McAfee Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you used the quote from the first part of the article.