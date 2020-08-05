Last month, ahead of their monumental Slammiversary debut, we revealed how The Good Brothers - Karl Anderson and 'The Big LG' Doc Gallows - had signed with IMPACT Wrestling, but would also be able to work with NJPW as part of their deal.

Well, thankfully, the surprise wasn't ruined too much as IMPACT announced the arrival of the former WWE and IWGP Tag Team Champions the night before in a tweet that would become the best-performing tweet in the company's history, and there was much more by way of Slammiversary surprises anyway with several more names appearing alongside The Good Brothers!

What a time for this to drop!



My interview with @IMPACTWRESTLING and #TalkNShopAMania stars @MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG is now live via @SKProWrestling!



From new signings to @AJStylesOrg’s reaction to their signing, we covered A LOT!https://t.co/Buj8GfmWoW — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) August 2, 2020

Sportskeeda meets The Good Brothers

I was lucky enough to interview The Good Brothers last week to get the lowdown on just how it all came to fruition!

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, AKA The Good Brothers, would open up to Sportskeeda having debuted at IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary and made their in-ring debut just ten days later.

You can watch our entire interview with The Good Brothers below, or read it in its entirety here.

I need to address the elephant in the room before we get into the interview. I'm nothing if I'm not transparent so, full disclosure, I wrote an article last month confirming that you guys had signed with IMPACT was a done deal. That evidently didn't ruin any surprises because, when IMPACT broke the news of your signing, the tweet of The Good Brothers' signing became THE best performing tweet in the company's history!

Now, I was going to ask how lucky I am to be far enough away from you guys not to be on the receiving end of a Magic Killer - but a better question would be, whose idea was it to announce your debut ahead of time, and would you guys have actually preferred it to be kept a secret?

Advertisement

Gallows: I thought leaking it was a good idea. Why not? Let's get some buzz. Let's get some eyes on this thing and I think that us and IMPACT did a good job of using our Countdown to F***town thing that we were promoting on social media because we were going to announce our pay-per-view, Talk N' Shop A-Mania, but also we needed a big announcement of where we were going so the clock strikes 12 and the clip can be shown of us in the IMPACT Zone making that announcement, and IMPACT putting that out on their social media and it ended up being the best performing tweet in IMPACT Wrestling history so I think it all worked great. It was a good idea.

BREAKING: The Good Brothers have SIGNED with IMPACT Wrestling and they're going to be LIVE on PPV at #Slammiversary! @The_BigLG @MachineGunKA



ORDER HERE: https://t.co/cjK3GrKZ0H pic.twitter.com/pnAV0jNe12 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2020

Anderson: Yeah, I think, in this environment, I thought it made it more fun to announce it ahead of time. I would say, if this was in front of a live crowd and may be there are ways to have a surprise and you get that reaction from the surprise that maybe you could have held off but I think in this COVID-19 environment and with there not being a crowd, I think us announcing that we were coming to IMPACT actually got a lot more eyes on the pay-per-view, and that's what made it so cool. And with the Magic Killer, you're lucky... You're not that lucky, because it's probably the safest move in wrestling.

The Good Brothers also recently spoke with The Sportster, who asked directly about Sportskeeda announcing the signing one month before it was confirmed by IMPACT, to which Karl Anderson opened up about our story.

"Yeah, I like it. I don’t hate it at all. With names like Gallows and Anderson, The Good Brothers, people are wondering where we’re going and people will be asking questions so there’s going to be little leaks here and there.

"I thought it did nothing but make people want to watch Impact because I don’t think a lot of people expected us to announce we were signing with IMPACT. I think a lot of people expected we would go to AEW because of our friendship with the Bucks, or go to New Japan because of our history there. I think the little leaks here and there of people wondering and questioning, and all that stuff, I love it. I want them to keep doing it and I like when that stuff happens."

You can check out The Good Brothers every Tuesday on both AXS TV and Twitch. You can also follow IMPACT here, 'The Big LG' Doc Gallows here, and Karl Anderson here.