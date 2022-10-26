Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree has given his thoughts on why TNA/IMPACT Wrestling legend Abyss never wrestled The Undertaker.

Abyss was one of TNA/IMPACT Wrestling's longest-tenured talents between 2002 and 2019. During his stint, he captured multiple titles, including the NWA World Heavyweight Championship and the TNA X Division Championship. He was later inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2018.

During a recent episode of the Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree discussed stars who remained loyal to the Nashville-based company. He also speculated that the masked superstar never locked horns with The Undertaker in WWE, possibly due to his loyalty to TNA.

"Well, it could be a case of not biting the hand that feeds you, and, you know, the grass isn't always greener on the other side, right? Yeah, 'cos I mean, you have one run with Taker and then you go back down here, right?" (1:38 - 1:59)

When was The Undertaker vs. Abyss supposed to happen?

The Monster previously noted that he received an offer from WWE in 2006 when his contract with TNA was about to expire.

This would've seen Abyss come in to work a program with The Undertaker at WrestleMania. However, the former champion chose to re-sign with Total Nonstop Action.

The 49-year-old wrestled his final match in 2019 against Tony Gunn at an OVW TV taping. He lost the company's world title during the contest.

Abyss is currently employed by WWE, but not as an in-ring talent. Instead, the real-life Christopher Joseph Park plies his trade as a backstage producer in the Stamford-based promotion.

