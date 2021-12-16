"The greatest team ever developed in WWE" - Jim Ross wants two stars to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

WWE has produced several iconic tag teams that have transformed fan perception towards tag team wrestling. Among all the special groups, Jim Ross named Hardy Boyz the greatest homegrown tag team in the company's history.

Jim Ross reviewed Vengeance 2001 on the latest episode of 'Grilling JR,' where he briefly spoke about why Matt and Jeff Hardy were better as a team.

The AEW announcer recalled Jeff and Matt's humble beginnings and was impressed by the brothers' passion for professional wrestling when they grabbed the attention of WWE fans in the mid-90s.

"I'll tell you this. The Hardys are the most, are the greatest team ever developed in WWE. Think about it. Actually, not talking about Arn and Tully or the Dudleys or some of the other great teams that came through there. But they were teams when they got there, a lot of them. And Matt and Jeff came in; they were in their own little homemade wrestling tights that they sewed on their own sewing machine. I think it was their late mom's. I just love the story, and I love their enthusiasm and their youthful passion. And I don't think there has ever been a better tag team that was developed in WWE than the Hardys. They wrestled in that independent thing they did in North Carolina. All I'll say about that is that don't count. That doesn't count regarding what we're talking about," explained Jim Ross.

Jeff and Matt Hardy are no longer with WWE, but JR hopes to see them inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame.

Ross felt they richly deserved the accolade, and he even addressed The Charismatic Enigma's recent WWE release:

"I hope that someday they go in the Hall of Fame there. I don't know how that is going to happen or whether it's going to work out or Jeff leaving; unfortunately, under some cloud of whatever it is controversy, I don't know. But they deserve accolades because WWE has never developed a better tag team, homegrown, than The Hardy Boyz, in my opinion."

Will The Hardy Boyz reunite following Jeff Hardy's WWE release?

The Charismatic Enigma's unforeseen WWE exit has once again opened the door for a Hardy Boyz reunion, which could realistically happen in AEW.

Jeff Hardy spoke about his release for the first time on Matt Hardy's Twitch stream, and he even expressed his desire to have an Ultimate Deletion tag team match with his brother.

The former WWE Champion has also been booked for his first public appearance since his release, and he looks focused on resuming his career on a solid note in 2022.

