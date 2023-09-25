"The guy she told you not to worry about" - WWE fans react to 38-year-old trying to steal Rhea Ripley from Dominik Mysterio

A WWE RAW star is seemingly trying to steal Rhea Ripley away from The Judgment Day and Dominik Mysterio.

Cody Rhodes appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect at WWE Payback earlier this month and made a shocking announcement. Rhodes revealed his former rival in The Bloodline, Jey Uso, is now on RAW after leaving the faction behind. The Judgment Day initially tried to recruit Uso to the faction, but he wasn't interested.

Earlier today, Jey Uso shared a hilarious photoshopped image of himself walking away with Rhea Ripley as Dominik Mysterio angrily looked on. The wrestling world has now reacted to the photo, and many fans found Uso's message hilarious.

Some fans believe that Dominik Mysterio is getting a taste of his own medicine, as the 26-year-old has relied on Ripley in WWE. Another fan joked that "Mami is feeling Ucey," as seen in the image below.

WWE star Rhea Ripley reveals her favorite thing about Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley recently disclosed what she likes the most about Dominik Mysterio.

Both superstars have seen their popularity grow exponentially since joining The Judgment Day faction in 2022. However, the odd romance between Mysterio and Ripley has captivated wrestling fans and become one of the most entertaining aspects of RAW every week.

The Women's World Champion recently spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling and answered numerous questions asked by fans. Ripley shared that her favorite thing about Mysterio was his supportive nature and added that they have come a long way together.

"My favorite thing about Dom Dom? Man, what is there not to love about Dom Dom? My favorite thing is just how supportive he truly is to me. We have come a long way in our little relationship, and he's always had my back," said Rhea Ripley. [From 0:45 yo to 1:00]

Jey Uso is already causing trouble just a couple of weeks after joining the RAW roster. It will be fascinating to see if Uso continues to try and drive a wedge between Mysterio and Ripley moving forward on WWE RAW.

