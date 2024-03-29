The inclusion of The Rock and Solo Sikoa's rise will likely add extra innings to The Bloodline story, says WWE veteran

The WWE Universe might have to wait a bit longer to see Cody Rhodes finally finish his story, as WWE veteran and Bloodline's Wiseman Paul Heyman made a shocking reveal that The Rock and Solo Sikoa will likely add more layers to the story.

The Rock made Cody Rhodes' Road to WrestleMania a living nightmare after the recent episode of Monday Night RAW. The Final Boss is leaving no stone unturned ahead of the biggest WrestleMania of all time in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, Paul Heyman made a shocking revelation regarding the ongoing innings. Speaking to Bleacher Report's Graham Matthews on WrestleRant, Heyman said the following about the story:

"I'm going to be hesitant in naming the inning that we're actually in except to suggest that with the advent of Solo's [Sikoa] rise up the ladder and the inclusion of The Rock in The Bloodline acknowledging Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief; that no matter what inning we're in, we're playing a ball game that's most likely going into an extra innings at some point." [From 06:20 to 06:50]

Two-time WWE Champion opened up on The Rock's return

Drew McIntyre's newfound hate towards CM Punk motivated him to go against all odds and punch his ticket for WrestleMania XL. After winning the Men's Elimination Chamber in Perth, McIntyre earned himself a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins.

The Scottish Warrior is focused on finally getting his moment in front of a live audience in a stadium. During a recent interview with The Scottish Sun, the two-time WWE Champion spoke about The Rock's return to the company.

The former WWE World Champion praised The People's Champion and the eyes he brings to the product. Moreover, he stated that Johnson's passion for the industry is amazing.

The Rock will face Drew McIntyre's opponent in a tag team match during the main event of WrestleMania XL Night One. It will be interesting to see which stars will leave The Grandest Stage of Them All with gold around their waists.

