The Judgment Day member breaks silence following insane WarGames stunt at WWE Survivor Series 2023

This year's WWE Survivor Series in Chicago featured several big moments to remember. The Men's WarGames match was the main event of the premium live event, and it featured the returning Randy Orton, who delivered a devastating RKO to JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day.

Randy Orton returned to WWE last night after 18 months and helped Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn secure a victory against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

During the closing moment of the bout, there was one big moment where Zayn and Rollins launched McDonagh off the top of the cage down into a waiting RKO from The Viper. The Irish Ace took to Instagram this afternoon to react to the move.

"Moments in Time," he wrote with a photo of the setup to the RKO.

The RKO to McDonagh was actually the second from the returning future Hall of Famer, as the first went to Dominik Mysterio. In the end, Rhodes won WarGames by pinning Damien Priest after a CrossRhodes.

JD McDonagh breaks character to support top WWE Superstar

JD McDonagh recently broke character to lend public support to one of his fellow Irish Superstars.

Becky Lynch, who grew up in Dublin like McDonagh, recently announced that she has submitted the final draft of her "The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl" memoir that is to be released in 2024.

While many pro wrestlers and fans congratulated The Man, McDonagh's message of support stood out due to his heel character.

Lynch previously discussed McDonagh's journey to WWE and revealed what she remembers from his earliest days in pro wrestling.

