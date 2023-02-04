The Judgment Day recently started a brawl with several WWE Superstars ahead of the latest episode of SmackDown tonight.

Tonight's SmackDown is the first episode of the blue brand following an eventful Royal Rumble 2023 this past Saturday night. Roman Reigns is scheduled to address the state of The Bloodline following the brutal attack on Sami Zayn at the conclusion of the premium live event.

Charlotte Flair will put the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line tonight, and the finals of the SmackDown Tag Team Tournament is also scheduled to take place. However, it appears that The Judgment Day did not want to wait until tonight's show in South Carolina.

WWE uploaded a video today of a confrontation between The Judgment Day and The New Day with Rey Mysterio. Mysterio was celebrating a victory in a race against Dominik, but the 25-year-old claimed that things would have gone differently if Mami (Rhea Ripley) was around.

Following this, a mini-brawl broke out before security intervened and broke it up.

"Hey, you cheated! You know that would have been different if Mami was here!" shouted Dominik Mysterio [00:10 - 00:18]

Check out the footage below:

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio claims WWE RAW star is his family

Rhea Ripley made her faction proud this past Saturday night at WWE Royal Rumble. She entered the Women's Royal Rumble at number one and outlasted everyone to punch her ticket to WWE WrestleMania 39.

Dominik and Ripley spent the holidays torturing Rey Mysterio and kept showing up at his house uninvited. Eventually, Rey resorted to calling the cops on his son, but Ripley bailed Dominik out in a matter of hours.

Speaking to Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dominik claimed that Rhea Ripley had the right to attack his family if they were to cause any problems. When asked if he would be okay with Ripley attacking his family, Dominik made the interesting claim that The Nightmare was his family.

"Not at all. She is my family," said Dominik Mysterio. [03:18 - 03:21]

The Judgment Day interrupted Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes this past Monday night on RAW, but it did not go well for the group. The American Nightmare defeated Finn Balor in the main event as Edge and Beth Phoenix attacked the group.

