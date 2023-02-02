WWE Superstar Sami Zayn has been an integral part of The Bloodline's glory. The Honorary Uce, who officially joined the stable in May last year, has thrown his body on the line countless times to save his teammates. Yet, despite his contributions, his position in the stable is in disarray after continuous drama involving his long-time friend Kevin Owens.

Zayn joined The Bloodline in WWE out of the sheer need to be respected. The former Intercontinental Champion felt that he had lost credibility after losing to Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania. Although Roman Reigns welcomed Sami Zayn with open arms into The Bloodline, he was doubted by Jey Uso throughout 2022 until Survivor Series WarGames.

That wasn't the end of Sami Zayn's misery, though. He was on the receiving end of Roman Reigns' wrath after both stars lost a tag team match against John Cena and Kevin Owens. The legendary faction's armor cracked at the Royal Rumble event when Zayn finally snapped and wacked The Tribal Chief with a steel chair to the back.

WWE superstar Sami Zayn is no longer a part of The Bloodline. Roman Reigns clearly sent this message by laying a brutal assault on the former Honorary Uce after his daring antics at the Rumble. Moreover, Zayn's social media activity indicates that he doesn't want to be associated with the stable any longer.

The Master Strategist used to sing Bloodline's praises on his social media. The drama that unfolded at the Alamodome and the sudden change in his attitude since then, highlights his split from Roman Reigns. A face turn was always in the works, but the execution was nothing short of a dramatic TV show.

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn is not the only one leaving The Bloodline

Jey Uso's status with his Samoan cousins is up in the air. One half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Jey didn't participate in the brutal assault on Sami Zayn after the latter turned on The Head of the Table. Instead, he departed the arena, visibly upset, murmuring something under his breath.

Jey Uso seems to be on the verge of exiting The Bloodline. Taking to Instagram, the tag team champion posted his intentions of leaving the stable and the proceedings may officially pan out on the next SmackDown show.

Jey has had a complicated relationship with Sami. He initially refused to acknowledge the 38-year-old as a Bloodline member because they didn't share the same blood. His doubts were put to rest, but the current betrayal has left him shattered. Time will tell what's next for the Uce.

