The Judgment Day will replace Damian Priest with the 6-time Champion after Survivor Series 2023, according to WWE Universe

The Judgment Day changed the landscape of WWE RAW when Damian Priest added JD McDonagh to the heinous stable. However, fans are convinced that Priest's days with the stable are numbered, and he will soon be replaced by a 6-time champion, possibly after Survivor Series 2023.

Earlier this month, JD McDonagh made his way to the main roster, and he was closely watched by his former mentor, Finn Balor. After months of working with The Judgment Day, McDonagh finally made it in the group when Damian Priest welcomed him and made him an official member.

However, another interesting angle took place on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW when Drew McIntyre shook hands with Rhea Ripley after costing Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. The WWE Universe is convinced that McIntyre will replace Priest from the stable, possibly after Survivor Series 2023.

WWE Universe thinks that Damian Priest is getting ahead of himself by claiming to be the leader of The Judgment Day. The stable will eventually turn on the Archer of Infamy the same way he turned on Edge after Finn Balor joined the stable.

Rhea Ripley thinks The Judgment Day's Damian Priest is ready to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's spot

The Judgment Day has become the strongest faction in WWE after the end of The Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown. The stable still exists, but it has lost most of its strength and gold over the past few months following WrestleMania 39.

Meanwhile, The Judgment Day currently holds the Undisputed Tag Team Championships, Money in the Bank contract, Women's World Championship, and North American Championship.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rhea Ripley believes that Damian Priest is ready to take Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' spot as the face of the company. Check it out:

"I think he's ready to take Roman's spot," Ripley said. "Damian is ready for anything. I've known this man pretty much the entire time that I've been in NXT. I came to the main roster the exact same time as him. We did our initiation together. I know what he's capable of and I think that the sky is the limit, and if he wants to get whatever gold he wants, I think he can do it." [5:39 – 6:03]

It will be interesting to see if Damian Priest ends up leaving the faction.

What are your thoughts on Drew McIntyre helping the heinous stable? Sound off in the comments section below.

