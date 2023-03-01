"The last person in the world I'd want to hurt" - The Warlord finally admits to injuring WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Injury-related accidents, unfortunately, happen quite regularly in professional wrestling. During this week's UnSKripted, former WWE star The Warlord opened up about the time he accidentally injured Road Warrior Animal.

The Legion of Doom was the most dominant tag team during the late 1980s and had a massive feud with The Powers of Pain (The Warlord and The Barbarian) in NWA before joining WWE.

The Powers of Pain was seen as the first legitimate tandem that could match the strength of the Road Warriors. The two tag teams wrestled a series of matches for Jim Crockett Promotions, and during one such bout, Warlord accidentally broke Road Warrior Animal's orbital.

The 60-year-old veteran recalled what happened during the botched move while speaking to UnSKripted host Dr. Chris Featherstone.

"Me [laughs]! I did it. By accident. I put somebody on top of my back a lot of times, and I guess, just the size, the sheer size of Joe and me, and I put him on my back to do the same move, I kicked my feet down and came back and some way or the other, maybe just the power went down to the mat, that my head happened to hit right in his eye and it broke his orbital," said The Warlord. [From 30:00 to 30:30]

The veteran revealed that Animal quickly began screaming after taking the hard shot to his eye and had to be rolled out of the ring mid-match. While Road Warrior Hawk managed to complete the match with The Powers of Pain, Animal struggled at ringside as his eye almost popped out of the socket.

Warlord admitted that he felt "terrible" about the incident as it was Road Warrior Animal who introduced him to professional wrestling:

"He [Road Warrior Animal] started screaming in the ring. We got him out of the ring and got Hawk in there and finished the match, we went back, and you can see right away Joe went to blow his nose, and his eye started popping out. So his orbital was broken, and I felt terrible because he is the last person in the world I'd want to hurt." [From 30:31 to 31:00]

The Warlord reveals how Road Warrior Animal actually benefited from the accidental injury

On TV, Road Warrior Animal's injury was presented as a kayfabe angle as he continued to appear wearing a hockey goalkeeper's mask.

The WWE Hall of Famer was involved in a Bench Press challenge during that phase, which got over with the fans and made the Road Warriors a more powerful tag team in their eyes.

While the entire wrestling fraternity believed it to be a storyline injury back in the day, Warlord admitted to it being real and also explained how it inadvertently helped the Road Warriors:

"But, down the road, it ended up being best for everybody because we could work that benchpress gimmick and see him in the hospital after that, and it took off. When we did that thing, people said it was a real injury. Yeah, it was a real injury. Yes, it was." [From 31:00 to 31:30]

