The latest on WWE's 2021 Royal Rumble location

We finally have an update in regards to the location for the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view this coming January. The WrestleVotes Twitter account has broke many WWE rumors over the past two years and now their sources have gotten the latest on where the January super show might take place.

In a tweet today, WrestleVotes reported that WWE have a city in mind for the Royal Rumble and are looking to get back to live crowds prior to the event. The company will also be keeping a close eye on the NBA and NHL for when those sports get back to having live fans in attendance.

Asked what the Royal Rumble location plans are: Learned that WWE has a city in mind & are looking to get back to live crowds prior to that. However, they are keeping an eye on what the NBA & NHL do for next season regarding fans and capacity levels. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 9, 2020

WWE has, of course, found a new home away from the Performance Center at the Amway Center in Orlando. The WWE ThunderDome has seen an improved television experience for fans as well as improved ratings for both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night Smackdown.

With the residency set to expire at the end of October though, the ongoing pandemic will have an impact on where the 2021 Royal Rumble takes place unquestionably.

Plans for WWE's 2021 Royal Rumble put on hold

WWE had planned on announcing the 2021 Royal Rumble date and location in early August. I’ve been told that announcement is on hold as the details regarding the event are likely changing. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 30, 2020

This latest update on the 2021 Royal Rumble is the second one WrestleVotes have provided since this summer. WWE had originally planned on announcing the date and location for the event in early August, however, due to the ongoing pandemic, those plans were put on hold with details changing.

With the success of the WWE ThunderDome, it does make that a realistic location for 2021 Royal Rumble, if all else fails. The unpredictability of this year for WWE has caused changes all around, after all. Originally taking place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Wrestlemania 36 was forced to be broadcasted from the WWE Performance Center.

We will keep you up-to-date on the latest for the first major event of 2021 for WWE.