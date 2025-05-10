"The logic is absolutely ridiculous" - Vince Russo rips apart John Cena's actions on WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

The final SmackDown before WWE Backlash gave the fans a lot to talk about before the first PLE post-WrestleMania. The show featured the highly anticipated return of five-time Women's champion Alexa Bliss and also saw an altercation between John Cena and Randy Orton.

Ad

John Cena featured on the final segment of the night to talk about his Backlash opponent, Randy Orton. He ripped into Orton and said that he was in the business only because of his family. The night ended with The Viper delivering another vicious RKO to Cena.

Speaking on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE head writer Vince Russo expressed his frustrations with the latest episode of SmackDown. Russo seemed visibily frustrated with multiple segments throughout the show with host Mac Davis sharing his sentiments as well.

Ad

Trending

"I mean, just so many fumbles on this show alone. Like that's how you bring Alexa Bliss back? Like seriously? Like you bring her back and then bro you go to the end of the show, somebody wearing a mask hits the ring. Cena drops the guy, doesn't even take off the mask to see who it is. Like, so the logic is absolutely ridiculous," said Russo. [From 14:40 onwards]

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Both Dutch Mantell and Mac Davis agreed with Russo's thoughts about the show with Mantell calling out WWE's product over the last year. He ackowledged how the company was 'hot' over a year ago and but stated that the product has fallen since then.

"Remember WWE was hot about a year ago. I mean, they were red hot. And I don't know how that got away from them with all this talent they have." [From 16:00 onwards]

Ad

The latest episode of Smackdown seems to have left a lot fans with mixed feelings heading into Backlash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More