"The logic is absolutely ridiculous" - Vince Russo rips apart John Cena's actions on WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

The final SmackDown before WWE Backlash gave the fans a lot to talk about before the first PLE post-WrestleMania. The show featured the highly anticipated return of five-time Women's champion Alexa Bliss and also saw an altercation between John Cena and Randy Orton.
John Cena featured on the final segment of the night to talk about his Backlash opponent, Randy Orton. He ripped into Orton and said that he was in the business only because of his family. The night ended with The Viper delivering another vicious RKO to Cena.
Speaking on the latest episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE head writer Vince Russo expressed his frustrations with the latest episode of SmackDown. Russo seemed visibily frustrated with multiple segments throughout the show with host Mac Davis sharing his sentiments as well.
"I mean, just so many fumbles on this show alone. Like that's how you bring Alexa Bliss back? Like seriously? Like you bring her back and then bro you go to the end of the show, somebody wearing a mask hits the ring. Cena drops the guy, doesn't even take off the mask to see who it is. Like, so the logic is absolutely ridiculous," said Russo. [From 14:40 onwards]
Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.
Both Dutch Mantell and Mac Davis agreed with Russo's thoughts about the show with Mantell calling out WWE's product over the last year. He ackowledged how the company was 'hot' over a year ago and but stated that the product has fallen since then.
"Remember WWE was hot about a year ago. I mean, they were red hot. And I don't know how that got away from them with all this talent they have." [From 16:00 onwards]
The latest episode of Smackdown seems to have left a lot fans with mixed feelings heading into Backlash.