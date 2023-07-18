"The love of my life" – WWE star Alexa Bliss sends heartfelt message to husband Ryan Cabrera on his birthday

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently sent a message to her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera, on his birthday.

After being introduced by The Miz, Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera started dating in early 2020. The couple announced their engagement in November that year. In April 2022, the former RAW Women's Champion tied the knot with Cabrera.

Bliss' husband is celebrating his 41st birthday today. The Goddess sent him a heartfelt message on Instagram, calling him "the love of my life."

"Happy Birthday to the most amazing person I've ever met. Ryan you are the love of my life, best friend & the person who just makes the world such a better place to be. I can't wait to spend another year with you trying amazing food, reality shows, playing games, coffee in robes & making each other laugh until we cry. But most of all this year I can't wait to see what an amazing father you're going to be. You have the kindest heart & deserve to have the best birthday ever -🤍 HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! I love you 🤍🤍🤍" Bliss wrote.

A former top WWE star received death threats over his relationship with Alexa Bliss. Check out the details here.

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is currently pregnant

Alexa Bliss last competed in a WWE ring in January at Royal Rumble when she challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship but came up short. In March, the 31-year-old disclosed that she had basal cell carcinoma and had undergone a procedure to remove the skin cancer.

Two months later, Bliss announced she was pregnant with her and Ryan Cabrera's first child.

"The best moments in life are the completely unexpected 🩷🩵 Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!!! @ryancabrera," she wrote on Instagram.

Alexa Bliss has provided fans with an update on her pregnancy. Check out the details here.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here