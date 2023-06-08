When former top WWE star received death threats because of relationship with Alexa Bliss 

Since joining WWE in 2013, Alexa Bliss has become one of the most popular female superstars in the company. Over the past few years, she had been a victim of several stalker incidents involving obsessed fans.

During an episode of the Table Talk podcast in 2020, in which Bliss was a guest, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley addressed his relationship with the former RAW Women's Champion, disclosing that they were good friends. He then revealed that he once received death threats from a fan of Bliss after posting a picture with the 31-year-old.

"Alexa Bliss has the craziest fans I think I've ever seen on social media. It's so bad. What a lot of fans don't realize, Alexa Bliss fans, is that Alexa and I are very very good friends and we talk all the time. So, when Alexa puts something on her Instagram, I'll say 'hey, love the match' or 'hey, Alexa, you look great' or 'hey' whatever. I get 'D-Von you're so thirsty. Oh, stop it. Oh, leave her alone. You're like a teenage kid,'" he said.

The multi-time tag team champion added:

"And I'm like, 'well, thank you for the teenage kid part.' I even had a death threat by one of her fans. Yeah, one guy threatened because me and her took a picture, I forget where it was, and we posted it and the guy freaking went on. He went off. He went, 'F you D-Von. If I ever see you, I'm gonna shoot you. I'm gonna kill you dead. You better leave my Lexi alone.' And I just went, 'wow!' I said, 'Alexa, you have very very committed fans.'"

D-Von Dudley previously admitted his attraction to WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley

Another current female superstar D-Von Dudley had a close friendship with was Rhea Ripley. During an episode of Table Talk in 2021, Dudley confessed to being attracted to The Eradicator.

Dudley also disclosed that he told her in person that she was the best-looking female WWE star on the roster.

"Well, here's the deal. I said that on the show, you wanna know why I said that on the show? I've told her already in person that I thought she was the best-looking diva, well not diva, women's wrestler out there right now. I've said that to her. We've had countless conversations about that. You know, because the dirt sheets would be like, 'Oh my God! D-Von is infatuated with Rhea.' Okay, and your point is what? I mean we're friends. I mean we're good. I mean, it's not like I'm thirsty or anything. I mean, I could be but, you know, I respect her so much," D-Von said.

