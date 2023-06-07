When Alexa Bliss invited 50-year-old ex-WWE star to her bedroom

Alexa Bliss signed with WWE in 2013. Over the next few years, the 31-year-old formed many friendships with other superstars. One of these wrestlers is multi-time Tag Team Champion D-Von Dudley.

In August 2020, Bliss was a guest on the Table Talk podcast when Dudley's co-host, Mo, asked the former RAW Women's Champion to explain why the former Tag Team Champion talks about getting invited to her bedroom a lot.

"[Laughs] So, what had happened was, so I have this amazing massage chair that just unbelievable. They have them at like charity golf tournaments, a lot of our friends have them, and Ryan [Cabrera] got one. And when I tried this massage chair, I was like, 'oh my God! this thing is amazing.' It massages you neck, your head, your tips and your fingers, the bottom of your feet, stretches you," she said.

The 31-year-old added:

"And for like everything we do in the ring I was like, 'this is the most amazing thing ever.' And I was talking to D-Von at TV so I was like, 'yeah, I just got this massage chair' (...) and I was like, 'you gotta come try it out.' And yeah, he sat in that thing for like what, almost an hour." [1:22 - 2:22]

Alexa Bliss is currently absent from WWE

Alexa Bliss last competed in January when she lost to Bianca Belair in a RAW Women's Championship match at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The Goddess has now been absent from WWE TV for several months.

Last March, Bliss disclosed that she underwent a procedure to remove skin cancer. Two months later, the 31-year-old announced her pregnancy with her first child with her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera.

