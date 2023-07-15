"The only man to dethrone Roman" - WWE fans react to 37-year-old star's major statement over Bloodline members on SmackDown

The wrestling world reacted Jey Uso taking out Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman on tonight's SmackDown.

Roman Reigns did not show up on this week's SmackDown since Jey forced him to retreat from the ring last week after Sikoa and the champion took Jimmy out. The one-half of The Usos also issued a challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The 37-year-old was out in the ring and asserted that he and Jimmy Uso were inseparable while growing up. He added that he never imagined that his own family would hurt Jimmy.

Jey shared that he respected his family's heritage but didn't respect Roman Reigns and his "little brother" Solo Sikoa. He also warned Paul Heyman before they made their way into the ring.

Special Counsel to Reigns blamed the 37-year-old for Jimmy's situation and said their parents would never forgive him for what he did.

After a verbal altercation between the two sides of The Bloodline, the segment broke into physical action. Jey Uso dumped The Enforcer out of the ring, and Heyman was trapped with the former tag team champion inside the ring.

Main Event Jey super kicked The Wiseman, and the latter went down. He then grabbed a steel chair, but Solo Sikoa came in to make the save.

This got the WWE Universe to believe that if there were someone to stand strong against The Head of the Table and dethrone him, it would be Jey Uso!

One fan also said that now it's time for fans to "Acknowledge" the 37-year-old star.

A user shared that it would be something different when The Enforcer turns his back on Roman Reigns.

Another fan said that Paul Heyman sold the super kick that he received from Jey.

A wrestling fan called out WWE and stated that the Bloodline segment was boring.

Bloodline member announces that Roman Reigns will return to WWE SmackDown next week

On several occasions, Jey Uso has shown that he did not like Heyman, as he felt he was the master manipulator in spreading crack between their family members.

After The Wiseman pointed all fingers toward one half of The Usos for the implosion of Bloodline, he announced that Reigns would return to Friday Night SmackDown next week.

As noted by Paul Heyman, The Tribal Chief will appear to discuss the rules of engagement among the members of the Samaon family. It remains to be seen if Roman Reigns accepts Jey Uso's title challenge for SummerSlam 2023.

