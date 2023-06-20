"The match should have been thrown out as a no contest" - Former WWE writer upset with Trish Stratus' bout on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Trish Stratus vs. Raquel Rodriguez ending in a disqualification this week on RAW.

Stratus was in a Money in the Bank qualifying match against Rodriguez on Monday. Zoey Stark interfered in the contest, prompting Becky Lynch to rush out and neutralize her. The Hall of Famer then got involved in the exchange, leading to Lynch attacking her and causing the disqualification.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that the disqualification rule was outdated and needed to be changed. He explained there was no reason for Rodriguez to be penalized when Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus tried to settle their differences.

"Well, bro, again, this is the stupid DQ rule that's been outdated since the Attitude Era. Okay, Becky Lynch has zero connection with Raquel Rodriguez, none. Becky Lynch gets involved in the match, why is Raquel Rodriguez DQ'd, bro? The match should have been thrown out as a no contest. Then they should have the match again. I am so sick of these ridiculous DQs, bro, that are so wrong on so many levels." [1:19:55 - 1:20:31]

Trish Stratus qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match

With her latest win, Trish Stratus ensured she would be part of the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Stratus has had a Hall of Fame-worthy career, and she could capture the Money in the Bank briefcase for the first time on July 1. The other women in the match include Bayley, IYO SKY, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark, and Becky Lynch.

Interestingly, Bayley has a match against Shotzi this week on SmackDown. If The Role Model loses, her opponent will replace her in the Money in the Bank ladder bout.

