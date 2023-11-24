The Miz discloses how his interview with 'Invisible' John Cena on WWE RAW came about

The Miz has reflected on interviewing and getting physical with an "invisible" John Cena during a segment on WWE RAW.

The two stars are longtime rivals, and during their feud, there was a definitive heel and babyface, with The Cenation Leader taking on the heroic role. On the September 4 episode of Monday Night RAW, The A-Lister announced that the 16-time World Champion would be a guest on his Miz TV talk show. The latter's music hit, and although he did not come out, The Miz pretended like Cena was in the ring. He even gave the latter a Skull Crushing Finale.

During a recent interview with TNT Sports, The Miz spoke about how it all came about and the crowd's reaction to the segment.

"I got told by one of the writers, they were like, 'Yeah, you're going to interview John Cena.' And I go, 'He's not on RAW, like he's not there.' And they go, 'Exactly.' And I go [shocked face] 'Invisible John Cena? This is the best.' So, we were sitting there writing it and we were like alright, how do we make this absolutely incredible? And I was like, I gotta hit him with a Skull Crushing Finale, you know, but you can't just hit him, you gotta play it a little bit, right, like he's there... The way the audience reacted to it was so perfect and it helped so much," The Miz said. [14:33 - 15:48]

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T does not think The Miz can dethrone Gunther at Survivor Series 2023

At Survivor Series this Saturday night, The Miz will collide with Gunther for the first time ever in an Intercontinental Championship match.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the upcoming bout and stated that he does not think The Miz will emerge victorious.

"You know what, I don't know. I don't think so, I'm not feeling it. But this is a good one for Miz to actually go out there, and step up and put himself in harm's way. Because I'm gonna tell you right now, he's going to get the hell beat out of him. He's gonna be bruised badder than [inaudible] when he walks out of that squared circle. So for me, Miz is gonna go out and do what he does, and that's work. Win or lose, The Miz is a legend in this business. A [future WWE] Hall of Famer," Booker T said.

Dethroning Gunther won't be an easy task for The Miz. He will have to pull out all the tricks if he wants to be crowned the new Intercontinental Champion.

