The Miz fires back at 35-year-old WWE Superstar and his ally ahead of upcoming "high stakes" match on RAW

Two-time Grand Slam Champion The Miz struck back at Johnny Gargano and his partner-in-crime, Dexter Lumis, ahead of an upcoming high-stakes ladder match on WWE RAW.

Following a recent dominant victory over The Miz, Dexter Lumis is now a WWE Superstar. As a result, The Miz has become desperate as he attempted to steal the poker money that Dexter Lumis won last week this week.

WWE official Adam Pearce confronted The A-Lister and stopped him from leaving. The 45-year-old WWE legend then admitted that he was desperate enough to challenge Dexter Lumis for a rematch.

Earlier today, the former NXT Champion took to Twitter to announce that the rematch is set for RAW next week. However, The Miz will face Lumis as the stakes have been raised in a "Winner Takes All Ladder" match.

Well, the two-time Grand Slam Champion replied to Johnny Gargano in an incredibly composed fashion. He stated that he's not new to the format and has been successfully victorious on multiple occasions.

"I know a thing or two about ladder matches," Miz wrote.

You can check out the former WWE Champion's tweet below:

The Miz reveals his key role as a veteran in WWE

The eight-time Intercontinental Champion has mostly played villains throughout his career, but he is one of the most polished performers in WWE's 18-year history.

Earlier this year, A-Lister sat down with The Detroit News and explained his versatility and how he can utilize his role as a veteran in the company.

"I would say my role in the company now is as a person who can develop newcomers but also be in the main event, or help the main event out, or be on the mid-card. I can be anywhere. I'm the person that they're like, 'hey, we've got this,' and if they give it to me, they know it's going to be gold," the A-Lister said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

The Grand Slam Champion has done it all in WWE and established himself as a trustworthy name. As his career approaches two decades, he continues to demonstrate that he has more in the tank and hopes to compete at the top of his game.

