The Miz pokes fun at former champion; WWE RAW star reacts

A WWE RAW star has reacted to The Miz poking fun at him ahead of tonight's show.

This week's edition of the red brand is shaping up to be a newsworthy show. CM Punk will return to WWE television tonight in Portland, and the Women's Tag Team Championships will also be defended on this week's RAW.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Cody Rhodes will battle in a singles match, and Tommaso Ciampa will square off against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor. If Ciampa can defeat Balor, #DIY will earn a future shot at the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

Ahead of tonight's show, The Miz took to Instagram to hilariously add fart noises to a video of Chad Gable working out. The A-Lister did the same thing to Tommaso Ciampa last week as well:

"Am I immature for putting fart noises on superstars motivational workout videos? YES 100%. But I can’t stop laughing", he wrote.

Alpha Academy's Chad Gable reacted to the post on Instagram and took a shot at the former WWE Champion. The former RAW Tag Team Champion noted that footage of The Miz training is funny enough of his own, and wouldn't need added fart noises to be amusing.

Gable fires back at The A-Lister.

The Miz reveals he wants Travis Kelce to appear at WWE WrestleMania 40

The Miz recently disclosed that he is trying to get Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce to appear at WWE WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Travis Kelce is regarded as one of the best Tight Ends in NFL history but has made headlines for another reason as of late. The NFL star is in a relationship with Taylor Swift and the popular music star has been spotted at several Chiefs games this season. The Kansas City Chiefs will be hosting the Miami Dolphins this Saturday night in the first round of the playoffs and the game will air on the Peacock Network.

TMZ Sports interviewed The Miz while he was at an airport and the veteran shared that he has been messaging Travis Kelce on social media. He claimed that Kelce could do well in the squared circle and a WWE WrestleMania match would be a great way to go out if the 34-year-old retires from the NFL after this season.

"I'm always sending, like, DMs to Travis being like, "Hey, you'd be pretty good in the ring; I think you could do pretty well," The Miz said. "Maybe he retires after this year and then what better way to go out than with a match at WrestleMania", he said.

The Miz is a former eight-time Intercontinental Champion but failed to capture the title from Gunther during their rivalry last year. It will be interesting to see if the 43-year-old can capture a singles title once again in 2024.

