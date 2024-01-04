WWE Superstar reacts to The Miz mocking his tag team partner

The Miz has hilariously poked fun at a WWE RAW star's motivational workout and his tag team partner has now responded to it. The star in question is Johnny Gargano.

Ahead of Day 1, The Miz shared a new video and vowed to be the best version of himself in 2024. The A-Lister was involved in a bitter rivalry with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship towards the end of 2023 but could not dethrone The Ring General. Gunther defeated the veteran at Survivor Series 2023, and followed it up with another win in their rematch on the December 18 edition of RAW.

The former WWE Champion took to his Instagram story today to repost a video of Tommaso Ciampa working out. The 8-time Intercontinental Champion decided to humorously add fart noises to the video and noted that he was immature.

"When your friend posts a motivational workout and you are immature," he wrote.

Johnny Gargano reposted the video on his Instagram story and reacted with an interesting message. You can check out the hilarious video by clicking here.

"D-I-Y-M-I-Z #SUPERINDYMIKE," Gargano wrote.

Garagano reacts to Miz's humorous video on Instagram

The Miz wants NFL star Travis Kelce to appear at WWE WrestleMania 40

The Miz has disclosed that he has been privately messaging Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce about appearing at WrestleMania in April.

Travis Kelce is a Super Bowl Champion, but has made the news as of late for an entirely different reason. The NFL star is dating wildly popular musician Taylor Swift and she has been spotted at several of his games this year.

TMZ caught up with the former champion at an airport recently and the former WWE Champion revealed that he was in contact with Travis Kelce on social media. The 43-year-old stated that he has been trying to convince Kelce to show up at WrestleMania 40 if he decides to walk away from football at the end of this season.

"I'm always sending, like, DMs to Travis being like, "Hey, you'd be pretty good in the ring; I think you could do pretty well," The Miz said. "Maybe he retires after this year and then what better way to go out than with a match at WrestleMania."

You can check out the interview in the video below:

The Miz signed with WWE in 2004 and has now reached two decades with the promotion. It will be interesting to see if the veteran competes in the Men's Royal Rumble Match on January 27.

Who do you think will win the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches this year? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.