Travis Kelce 'accepting' of Taylor Swift's 'possessive' love at viral NYE celebration, claims body language expert

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship has been the talk of the town since the 2023 NFL season began. Turning heads since the pop icon's first appearance alongside Kelce, fans and the media have constantly shared content related to the two.

The most recent clip to go viral was their New Year's Eve celebration, with the couple dancing as they share a kiss on the dance floor. While the two seemed to enjoy a private moment, fans were extremely excited to see their two favorites together.

That being said, body language expert Judi James (while speaking to the Mirror) broke down the seconds-long clip. Apparently, TS is 'demonstrative', making sure the world and Travis Kelce know how she feels.

"This kiss and the choreography of it reflects Taylor's happy desire to show signs of deep affection and a closing off of the world around them to show that he is the centre of her focus and loving attention."

Furthermore, James suggested that the face-touching by Swift is a 'dominating gesture' initiated to keep Kelce's attention on her at all times. The Kansas City Chiefs star, James claims, is 'accepting' the love.

"Travis looks like the one accepting the kiss and the signals of affection here rather than instigating them.

"His one hand around Taylor's waist and lower back suggests sexual attraction and energy but he holds a drink in the other hand. His his body language signals here make him look more relaxed about their relationship and maybe their love than she is."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren't keen on hiding their relationship

While maintaining their privacy, Kelce and Swift have never shied away from publically accepting their relationship. Swift first attended a Chiefs game in September, making sure to show up almost every week as the NFL season continues. Of course, the "Blank Space" singer might have to cut back once her Eras Tour resumes.

Kelce, currently busy with the season and approaching playoffs, has attended one of Swift's concerts in Argentina.

Taylor Swift supporting Travis Kelce at the Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs game

In a previous interview with TIME, Swift opened up about their relationship, revealing how their focus is on supporting each other, irrespective of what others say.

"I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care."

Fans continue to cheer on the pair, hoping for content as the new year begins.