The Miz reacts to former partner's performance at a non-WWE event

Grand Slam Champion The Miz acknowledged his former WWE tag team partner John Morrison's massive victory during his boxing debut.

The A-Lister and Morrison initially collaborated as a tag team in 2007. Their partnership was a success, and they became Tag Team Champions.

They divorced in 2009 to pursue individual careers. As luck would have it, John Morrison was reunited with the A-Lister when he returned to WWE in early 2020.

The duo entertained the audience during the Covid-19 pandemic when live crowds were forbidden from the events. They were together until Morrison's second release from the company in November 2021.

John Morrison has now ventured beyond his comfort zone and into boxing. He competed in a boxing match and defeated Harley Morenstein at Creator Clash 2 in Tampa, Florida.

After the fight, the former Intercontinental Champion also challenged social media sensation KSI. Hence The Miz took to Twitter to hail Morrison's victory in his first-ever boxing match.

"Hell yeah. Let's go @TheRealMorrison," he wrote.

Dutch Mantell fired shots at The Miz for his dull performance

Former WWE general manager Dutch Mantell is unimpressed with the two-time Grand Slam Champion.

The A-Lister co-hosted WrestleMania 39 with Snoop Dogg. However, he suffered defeats to Pat McAfee on Night 1 and Snoop Dogg on Night 2 of WrestleMania after the rapper stepped in to replace an ailing Shane McMahon.

The veteran noted on the most recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell that The Miz had 'turn the channel' heat. He thought the 42-year-old star appeared in several talking parts but didn't entertain the audience.

"When he comes on, I turn my TV off. I don't turn it off but I don't listen to him because you can't even take him seriously. He's not that funny, he's got that show on TV. I've watched the show, it's okay," Mantell said.

Dutch Mantell believes that despite being an exceptional talker, the A-Lister could not attract fans, resulting in no reactions from the WWE Universe when he appeared on television.

