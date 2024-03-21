The Miz sends heartwarming message to family member following WWE RAW

The Miz has sent a heartfelt message to his family following this week's edition of WWE RAW. The A-Lister has reunited with R-Truth to form the Awesome Truth tag team on the red brand.

Awesome Truth defeated Indus Sher last night to qualify for the 6-pack challenge at WWE WrestleMania XL. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest will be defending the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against five other teams at the biggest show of the year next month.

The A-Lister took to his Instagram today to send a heartfelt message to his father. He wished his dad a happy birthday and included a few photos of the legend, as seen in his post below.

R-Truth returned to action last September after missing over a year with a torn quad. He tried to join The Judgment Day, but the heel faction rejected him. However, he is reunited with The Miz, and now, the two stars are going to WrestleMania.

WWE RAW star The Miz mocks Logan Paul

Logan Paul is the current United States Champion and has signed a massive deal with WWE to have his Prime Energy Drink logo displayed in the center of the ring at future premium live events. He is also on the poster for SummerSlam 2024 in Cleveland later this year.

The Miz is also from Cleveland and was Logan Paul's tag team partner in his first match with the company. However, the veteran appears to be a little jealous of the popular YouTuber getting all of the spotlight and shared a hilarious image ahead of this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW. He shared an image with his face edited over Logan Paul's on the SummerSlam poster and then hilariously claimed that R-Truth was the one who created the image:

"Don’t worry @ronkillings1 fixed the #SummerSlam poster. #Cleveland," he wrote.

The Miz has spent the majority of his career as a heel but it is now a fan favorite alongside R-Truth in the Awesome Truth tag team. It will be interesting to see if the unlikely duo can defeat The Judgment Day to become champions at WrestleMania XL.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE