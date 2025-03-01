The New Day may regret turning heel for one massive real-life reason, says WWE veteran

The New Day turned heel last December after years of being babyfaces in WWE. However, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman recently claimed Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods may soon regret making the move.

Ad

In 2014, Kingston, Big E, and Woods formed The New Day, which went on to become one of the most beloved factions in the Stamford-based company's history. Together, they held the RAW Tag Team Championship, the SmackDown Tag Team Title, and the NXT Tag Team Championship. Kingston and Big E also won the WWE Championship. However, Kingston and Woods turned on their injured partner last December during the stable's 10th-anniversary celebration on RAW.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Coachman claimed The New Day members will regret their decision to turn heel when they realize the potential drop in their merchandise sales.

"I guarantee you when The New Day sees those first merchandise checks that come in every three months, they're gonna be calling each other going, 'Da*n Kofi, did we make the right decision? Holy smokes!' Because heels don't sell merch. They just don't unless you're a really cool heel," he said. [26:59-27:16]

Ad

Ad

Big E is proud of what The New Day accomplished in WWE

In a recent interview with X-Pod 97, Big E discussed The New Day's journey and the stable's current status. He disclosed that he was proud of what he accomplished alongside Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

Meanwhile, the former WWE Champion pointed out that he is proud of where he is in his life today.

Ad

"I'm really proud of what we built as a collective. We were three guys just trying to save our careers. But now, for better or worse, the wrestling world is talking about those two again. I feel like a fire has been ignited again. I'm really proud of what we built. I'm proud of where I am in my life. I'm proud of also me just standing on my principles. I think wrestling is all about delivering these moments," he said.

Ad

Ad

Big E has been away from in-ring competition since March 2022 due to a neck injury. It will be interesting to see if he returns to the squared circle in the future.

Please credit The Coach & Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback