"The one who blows up the Tribal Chief" – WWE staff shares an interesting incident between Roman Reigns and Bloodline member

WWE announcer Corey Graves recently shared an interesting fact about Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

Since the Royal Rumble, Jey Uso has had his issues with The Bloodline. He refused to beat down Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at the behest of Roman. He was even seen backstage last week with Sami, leading to Reigns asking his cousins to stay away from this week's taping of SmackDown and watch the action on TV.

During this week's episode of the After the Bell podcast, Graves mentioned that Jey Uso was the first man to pin Roman Reigns on the WWE main roster. He detailed that Jey got the pin back when the Tribal Chief was with The Shield. The RAW announcer felt that it was coincidental that Jey was having issues with The Bloodline given his entire history with Reigns.

"It came about that the first person to ever pin Roman Reigns in WWE was Jey Uso." Corey continued, "This was when The Shield was still running rough shot over everybody and Roman had not been pinned by anybody. It was his own cousin then, and now we've gotten to this point where Jey Uso, to me, is the most compelling character on WWE programming. Where does Jey fit in? Is Jey the one who blows up the Tribal Chief? Is Jey the one who really initiates the downfall of The Bloodline?" [From 9:28 - 10:00]

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia Jey Uso was the first person to pin Roman Reigns. This call back would be incredible for long-term storytelling. Jey Uso was the first person to pin Roman Reigns. This call back would be incredible for long-term storytelling. https://t.co/opZ8UIpaLz

Jey Uso could eventually side with Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber

With Elimination Chamber just a little over 24 hours away, things are heating up in WWE.

Roman Reigns will be looking to come down hard on Sami Zayn and make a lesson out of him. However, things have become messy within The Bloodline with Jey's recent defection.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



Over 300 days later.



Sami is set to face Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in the main event of



What a story. April 22, 2022: Sami Zayn offers his assistance to Roman Reigns.Over 300 days later.Sami is set to face Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in the main event of #WWEChamber What a story. April 22, 2022: Sami Zayn offers his assistance to Roman Reigns.Over 300 days later.Sami is set to face Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in the main event of #WWEChamber.What a story. https://t.co/dOFMOvAtx8

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, however, believes that Jey Uso will turn on the former "Honorary Uce" and side with the Tribal Chief. This could sow the seeds for a huge tag team matchup between the Usos and KO & Sami Zayn at WrestleMania.

Do you think Sami Zayn could cause the biggest upset of this generation at Elimination Chamber? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit After the Bell and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes