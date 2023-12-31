"The real Tribal Chief," "Heel turn" - WWE Universe explodes after former World Heavyweight Champion brings back decade-old look

The WWE Universe rejoiced as former World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk reverted to his old iconic look at a recent live event.

The Straight Edge Superstar has been like a kid in a candy store since being given a second lease on his career in WWE. The 45-year-old stalwart has declared his entry into the 30-man Royal Rumble match next month in hopes of fulfilling his dream of headlining WrestleMania.

CM Punk recently gave fans a slice of nostalgia after he was spotted sporting his old slick-back hairstyle during the WWE Holiday Tour. At the event, the self-proclaimed Best in the World defeated Dominik Mysterio, marking his second victory over The Judgment Day member since his return.

The fans have been reacting to his new hairstyle ever since, with some predicting that it could be a sign of his imminent heel turn. Meanwhile, a few people hilariously suggested that he might be joining The Bloodline.

Check out the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Is CM Punk ready to win the 2024 Royal Rumble match?

CM Punk came across Rikishi backstage last night, and the duo were seen sharing a warm hug. Here's what the Anoa'i family member said to The Second City Saint:

"How are you, my man? God bless you son, it's good to see you man. Welcome home!"

Ex-WWE head writer opens up about potential CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins match

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo explained why WWE might make Seth Rollins go over CM Punk in their eventual WrestleMania match next year.

Russo stated:

"I don't think he can since he said he's gonna win it... It's the old Bret Hart thing. I guess whatever they gonna do with Cody, he's not gonna have to win the Royal Rumble to get a shot at Roman Reigns. But you cannot have Punk say he is gonna win it and then not win it... Here's why you really can't do that: because I have a feeling that they are gonna put Rollins over Punk because that's gonna be the big test, bro."

Expand Tweet

As of this writing, Punk has been advertised for two more episodes of WWE RAW before the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on January 27. However, there's no official word on what he'll be doing on those shows.

Do you want to see CM Punk win the 2024 Royal Rumble match? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.