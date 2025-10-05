  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Usos
  • The Rhodes Brothers call out The Usos for iconic WWE dream match

The Rhodes Brothers call out The Usos for iconic WWE dream match

By JP David
Modified Oct 05, 2025 10:51 GMT
The Usos is one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history. (Photo: WWE.com)
The Usos is one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history. (Photo: WWE.com)

The Usos have been called out for a dream match by The Rhodes Brothers, the nephews of Dustin and Cody Rhodes. Wayne and Wyatt Rhodes are interested in having a match against Jimmy and Jey Uso one day in WWE.

Ad

Cody's intro says, "Wrestling has more than one royal family," before his Kingdom entrance theme plays. The Rhodes family, started by the legendary Dusty Rhodes, continues to grow outside of Dustin and Cody.

Wyatt and Wayne Rhodes, the sons of Kristin Runnels, are making a name for themselves on the indies. They spoke to Muscleman Malcolm back in August before SummerSlam, which has been uploaded just now on YouTube.

The Rhodes Brothers were asked about which tag team they want to face if they make it to WWE. Wayne named The Motor City Machine Guns and DIY, while Wyatt wanted The Usos to reunite so they could beat them.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

"I want The Usos back together so we can kick their a**," Wyatt said.
Ad

The Rhodes family has history with the Anoa'i family, especially after Cody Rhodes finished his story last year by beating Roman Reigns. Cody has also joined forces with Reigns and The Usos to battle Solo Sikoa's Bloodline.

Wayne and Wyatt's wish came true last month, when Jimmy and Jey reunited. However, it could be short-lived after Roman Reigns pep talked "Main Event" Jey to take control of RAW and his own destiny.

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer wants to see The Usos have a long tag team title reign

Speaking on the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash discussed Jimmy and Jey Uso reuniting as a tag team. Nash wants to see them win tag team gold again and have a lengthy reign. He also can see them going after singles titles as tag team champions.

Ad
"Usos would be good for me, because they've kind of solidified that with you've raised both Usos as single stars now, then you put them back together. No, because you can always go back to it. Nothing says you can't walk down the ring with two belts, right? Right? Shawn and I had the tags. He had the IC and I had the world all the same time, right?" Nash said. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

While Jey has won the World Heavyweight Championship and Intercontinental Championship, Jimmy is still looking to win his first singles title.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?

Quick Links

Edited by JP David
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications