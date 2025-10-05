The Rhodes Brothers call out The Usos for iconic WWE dream match

The Usos have been called out for a dream match by The Rhodes Brothers, the nephews of Dustin and Cody Rhodes. Wayne and Wyatt Rhodes are interested in having a match against Jimmy and Jey Uso one day in WWE. Cody's intro says, &quot;Wrestling has more than one royal family,&quot; before his Kingdom entrance theme plays. The Rhodes family, started by the legendary Dusty Rhodes, continues to grow outside of Dustin and Cody. Wyatt and Wayne Rhodes, the sons of Kristin Runnels, are making a name for themselves on the indies. They spoke to Muscleman Malcolm back in August before SummerSlam, which has been uploaded just now on YouTube.The Rhodes Brothers were asked about which tag team they want to face if they make it to WWE. Wayne named The Motor City Machine Guns and DIY, while Wyatt wanted The Usos to reunite so they could beat them. &quot;I want The Usos back together so we can kick their a**,&quot; Wyatt said.The Rhodes family has history with the Anoa'i family, especially after Cody Rhodes finished his story last year by beating Roman Reigns. Cody has also joined forces with Reigns and The Usos to battle Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. Wayne and Wyatt's wish came true last month, when Jimmy and Jey reunited. However, it could be short-lived after Roman Reigns pep talked &quot;Main Event&quot; Jey to take control of RAW and his own destiny. WWE Hall of Famer wants to see The Usos have a long tag team title reignSpeaking on the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash discussed Jimmy and Jey Uso reuniting as a tag team. Nash wants to see them win tag team gold again and have a lengthy reign. He also can see them going after singles titles as tag team champions. &quot;Usos would be good for me, because they've kind of solidified that with you've raised both Usos as single stars now, then you put them back together. No, because you can always go back to it. Nothing says you can't walk down the ring with two belts, right? Right? Shawn and I had the tags. He had the IC and I had the world all the same time, right?&quot; Nash said. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]While Jey has won the World Heavyweight Championship and Intercontinental Championship, Jimmy is still looking to win his first singles title.