After The Usos WWE must reunite these 5 tag teams

During the closing moments of last week's WWE RAW, Jimmy Uso saved his twin brother, Jey Uso, from a two-on-one beatdown by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Fans are now excited to see The Usos officially reunite to battle The Vision.

Popular teams reuniting always generates hype and opens up possibilities for various storylines. Besides the eight-time WWE Tag Team Champions, several other former tag teams could have another run.

On that note, let's look at five teams that WWE must reunite after The Usos.

#5. Penta and Rey Fenix must reunite in WWE

Before arriving in WWE, Penta and Rey Fenix had a highly successful run as a tag team known as The Lucha Brothers. However, the two have gone their separate ways since debuting in the Stamford-based promotion. Penta has been regularly featured in the upper mid-card scene of Monday Night RAW, while Fenix has been competing in the tag team division on SmackDown with Andrade.

That said, considering how popular The Lucha Brothers were as a tag team, WWE must capitalize on it soon and reunite the two. Their addition could revitalize the tag team division on either brand.

#4. The Bella Twins

Nikki Bella has been an active in-ring competitor since returning on the June 9 episode of RAW. The Hall of Famer unsuccessfully challenged Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Paris. While fans are happy to see Nikki back, they have been clamoring for the return of Twin Magic from The Bella Twins.

Nikki is seemingly pushing for her sister to return to WWE, but it hasn't happened yet. Brie Bella last competed in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Before the sisters call it quits, the creative team must reunite The Bella Twins to have one last run.

#3. The Sky Pirates

During their brief stint as a tag team in 2019, The Sky Pirates (IYO SKY and Kairi Sane) became one of the most popular teams in NXT. The Japanese duo was disbanded after Sane moved to SmackDown. They later became stablemates as part of Damage CTRL.

SKY is currently in the midst of a complicated storyline with Asuka and Kairi Sane. The Empress of Tomorrow has been taking issue with SKY's friendship with Rhea Ripley. While Sane seems to have a soft spot for The Genius of the Sky, Asuka has been dominantly calling the shots and pushing the former Women's World Champion to follow her commands.

This storyline has provided a perfect setup for WWE to reunite The Sky Pirates. SKY and Sane could ditch the bad apple, Asuka, and join forces. The Japanese duo could be a great addition to the struggling women's tag team division.

#2. Omos and AJ Styles

The alliance between AJ Styles and Omos during 2020-21 proved to be fruitful for both. The duo won the RAW Tag Team Championship by defeating The New Day at WrestleMania 37. Styles and Omos disbanded after the latter turned on The Phenomenal One in December 2021.

Styles has been on a quest to win the Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio in recent months. However, despite multiple attempts, the veteran has been outsmarted by "Dirty" Dom on every occasion. The Phenomenal One failed to dethrone Dominik as champion on the post-Clash in Paris episode of RAW after El Grande Americano interfered and cost the legend the match.

As for Omos, despite being healthy and active in other promotions, he has been absent from WWE TV for over a year. With The Phenomenal One currently outnumbered against The Judgment Day and El Grande Americano, the creative team must bring The Nigerian Giant back to reunite with Styles against the heels.

#1. Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser

After kicking Giovanni Vinci out of Imperium, Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther continued their alliance. However, the team was quietly disbanded earlier this year after Kaiser went on hiatus and returned as El Grande Americano three months later.

The Ring General has been out of action with a nose injury since losing the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025. Upon Gunther's return, WWE must reunite him with Ludwig Kaiser. Since the character of El Grande Americano can be portrayed by anyone, Kaiser can ditch the masked getup and join The Ring General to conquer the tag team division.

