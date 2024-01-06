"The Ring General's historic reign ends," "Monster Push Incoming" - Gunther to finally lose the title to 22-year-old star, according to WWE Universe

Gunther's reign as Intercontinental Champion has already been written in WWE's history books after he broke Honky Tonk Man's record in 2023. However, fans recently reacted to a rising Superstar's dominant showcase and believe that he could finally end The Ring General's reign.

Last year, Oba Femi debuted for WWE and appeared on the developmental brand. The 22-year-old star had a monster showing on NXT and NXT Level Up under Shawn Michaels' creative leadership. Later, he won the Men's Breakout tournament and earned a shot at any champion on the developmental brand.

However, Femi dominated the tournament and earned an opportunity of a lifetime. Recently, fans reacted to his immense display of power and believed that he could potentially be the one to finally end Gunther's reign as Intercontinental Champion when he arrived on WWE's main roster.

Oba Femi is only 22 years old and rising to the top of the developmental brand. Meanwhile, Gunther has crossed over 550 days as the Intercontinental Champion and went on a hiatus with the title after a successful title defense against The Miz on Monday Night RAW.

Gunther talks about the possibility of a feud against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Gunther and Roman Reigns are the only two Superstars in WWE with over more than 550-day reigns as champions in one run. Both stars have dominated their respective division for years with or without backup from their stablemates.

Unfortunately, both stars are yet to collide inside the squared circle in a singles match. Speaking to Steve Fall, The Ring General was asked about the chances of a feud with the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the promotion:

"We'll see, time will tell. (...) It would be a very interesting match. I think so, yeah, because I think what Roman is to the Universal title now is what I am to the Intercontinental Championship. I think the role and position are very similar to that. But, he's doing his thing now, and I'm doing my thing. (...) Further down the line, that's definitely something interesting to get into."

In 2022, Gunther and Roman Reigns were on Friday Night Smackdown but never faced each other under any circumstance. Last year, The Ring General along with the Intercontinental Championship and Imperium moved to Monday Night RAW.

Who do you think will dethrone Gunther for the title? Sound off in the comment section below.