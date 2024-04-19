The Rock makes promise to fans after walking out of WWE 

WWE legend The Rock has made an interesting promise to wrestling fans since his last appearance on RAW. The Great One revealed that he had to go away for a while during his promo on the episode of WWE RAW following WrestleMania XL.

Cody Rhodes finally finished his story during Night 2 of WrestleMania XL and dethroned Roman Reigns. The Rock confronted the new Undisputed WWE Champion on the RAW after WrestleMania and warned Rhodes that he would be coming after him after presenting the champion with a mysterious gift.

The Final Boss took to his Instagram today to deliver a message to wrestling fans. He promised fans that we were only in Chapter 1 of Final Boss Cinema and his story would be continued. The veteran also referred to himself as a "long gamer" as seen in his post below.

"The Final Boss is a builder. A long gamer. WRESTLEMANIA Night 2 may be in the record books. But this is only Chapter 1 of Final Boss Cinema. To be continued… - Final Boss," he wrote.

Vince Russo predicts WWE RAW ratings will suffer without The Rock

Former WWE writer Vince Russo predicted that the ratings for WWE RAW would fall below two million viewers for last week's show now that The Rock was gone.

According to WrestleNomics, the ratings for the April 15 edition of RAW averaged 1,807,000 viewers. Russo predicted that would be the case on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show after believing the company did not deliver on last week's episode of the red brand.

"Riding the wave into WrestleMania, they rode one big match. And not only did they ride one big match, they rode one big match on the back of The Rock. And you know last night, the rating was 2.3 million, which is huge, but again you have to understand. I know what I am talking about and I said if they don't deliver a good show with that huge audience, we're gonna be right back where we are and I can almost guarantee you we're gonna be back below 2 million people next Monday," said Russo. [ From 06:30 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The rivalry between The Rock and Cody Rhodes appears to just be getting started. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for The Final Boss when he returns in the future.

