The Rock could betray Roman Reigns in the end, according to WWE Hall of Famer

According to a WWE Hall of Famer, The Rock might end up betraying Roman Reigns during their alliance for WrestleMania 40. The star who felt this way after seeing the drama the past couple of weeks was Booker T.

The Rock initially wanted to challenge Reigns at WrestleMania 40, but Cody Rhodes had had enough of The Bloodline machinations happening in front of his eyes. Rhodes then used his 2024 Royal Rumble win to get a second shot at The Tribal Chief and possibly win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Things got more interesting at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference last week in Las Vegas. The Rock and Reigns seemingly formed an alliance against Rhodes for disrespecting their family name. The Great One has also confirmed his 'heel turn' ahead of The Show of Shows.

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on the entire Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns-The Rock storyline. He felt that The Rock was forming an alliance with The Bloodline because 'blood is thicker than water.'

Booker T also predicted that The Rock could betray Roman Reigns at some point during their story.

"Rock? He the OG. He'll let Roman feel like he's at The Head of the Table, but he's going to navigate this whole situation. Everything going to go [his way]. I like the dynamic of it." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The Road to WrestleMania just got more exciting after what happened in Las Vegas last week and what transpired on WWE RAW this Monday. The Rock and Roman Reigns are hopefully going to address everything this coming Friday on WWE SmackDown.

Roman Reigns looked smaller than The Rock, says WWE legend

The Rock's presence was simply too much for Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, according to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray. He explained on Busted Open Radio that Reigns looked like a secondary character behind The Rock at the WrestleMania 40 press conference.

"Rock knows how to command the spotlight," Bully explained. "He made every other man on stage look like boys because of his stature, and because he knows how to stand and command a spotlight. I've never seen Roman look so secondary in my life." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The WWE Universe is eager to see what will transpire in the next few weeks as the Road to WrestleMania 40 gets more interesting. The Rock's heel turn also generated a lot of buzz for the company.

