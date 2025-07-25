The Rock breaks character; sends heartbreaking message to Hulk Hogan

The Rock took to his social media accounts and reacted to the passing of Hulk Hogan, who passed away at 71 after suffering a heart attack on Thursday.The Final Boss, who has been on a hiatus from WWE since the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event back in March, called Hogan his &quot;childhood hero&quot; and recalled his match with the WWE Hall of Famer at WrestleMania 18 in 2002.&quot;Rest in Peace, Terry Bollea aka The Immortal Hulk Hogan. To millions of little kids you were a childhood hero - myself included. In 1984, I gave you your “HULKSTER” headband back, in the locker room in Madison Square Garden - I was the lucky kid caught it when you threw it in the crowd. You promised me that you would get more made and give me a Hulkster headband of my own as a thank you gift. A month later in Madison Square Garden, you did just that. You kept your word, with a handshake and a “thanks kid”. And that meant the world to that little 12 year old boy. Just 17 years later, and still a kid at the age of 29 years old — I’m standing in the middle of the ring and facing you - one of my wrestling heroes in the main event of WRESTLEMANIA. The match was to decide who would go down in history, as The Greatest of All Time. I’ve never felt anything like that in my entire wrestling career... It takes two to tango, but that historic crowd reaction was all for you... Thank you for the house, brother…&quot; The Rock posted on Instagram.The two icons collided in a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 18 on March 17, 2002, with The Final Boss standing tall and claiming the victory over Hogan. The Great One plays a heel on television, but broke character to praise his former rival in his message on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Rock is not expected to work SummerSlamThe Final Boss joined forces with John Cena against Cody Rhodes when he helped the Franchise Player turn heel in Toronto. The two, alongside Travis Scott, beat up Rhodes after the Elimination Chamber match.Since then, he has been on a hiatus and a recent report from BodySlam.net suggests that he will not be in New Jersey next weekend for SummerSlam.&quot;Internal sources stated that there is no indication that The Rock is scheduled to return in the near future, meaning he will most likely be absent at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event,&quot; the report suggests. [H/T Ringside News]It is still unclear when The Rock will come back and whether he will be part of John Cena's farewell tour, which ends in December.