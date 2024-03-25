The Rock breaks character to share heartwarming message ahead of WWE RAW

The Rock injected more life into WWE ahead of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next month. His heel turn was one of the most shocking moments of the year already, but he recently broke character to share a heartfelt message ahead of Monday's episode of RAW.

In a post on his official Instagram account, The Great One partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to fulfill the request of a two-year-old girl named Naomi. She's in a hospital fighting a brain disorder and wished to watch Maui sing "You're Welcome" from the movie Moana.

"As we know, there's a lot of noise and negativity out there," The Rock wrote. "But I deeply believe that positive energy, light and mana can make a real difference in people's lives - especially when it comes to our children who are struggling."

He added:

"Naomi I hope you smile with this song and Uncle Maui will sing 'You're Welcome' anytime you need it."

For those who don't know, The Rock was the voice of the Maui character in Moana. He also sang the character's songs, a departure from his action roles in most of his movies. He is set to reprise the role in the upcoming Moana sequel, which is set to be released later this year.

The Rock to team up with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

The Rock is set to return to the ring for the first time since WrestleMania 32 eight years ago. The Brahma Bull will team up with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

It all began at the WrestleMania 40 press conference when Rhodes used his Royal Rumble win to challenge Reigns. Rocky then slapped The American Nightmare to end the event. He confirmed his heel turn later by insulting both Rhodes and Rollins.

After laying out the challenge, Rock and Reigns vs. Rhodes and Rollins will take place in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 40. If The Bloodline wins, Reigns vs. Rhodes on Night 2 will be a Bloodline Rules match. If Rhodes and Rollins win, The Bloodline will be banned at ringside in the main event of Night 2.