The Rock breaks character about WWE return; reveals he felt enormous pressure

The Rock has opened up about his return to WWE and shared that he felt an enormous amount of pressure. The Great One has not appeared on World Wrestling Entertainment television since his confrontation with Cody Rhodes on the RAW after WWE WrestleMania on April 8.

In an interview with Mike Coppinger of ESPN, the veteran reflected on his return to the company. He noted that they had to pivot from their plan to have The Rock versus Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL and said he had never felt more pressure in his career. He added that it felt gratifying that he and his team were able to deliver for the fans during his return.

"I have never in my entire career felt more pressure and more heat to deliver than I did during this run. No. 1 the idea of coming back and what that means ... and then being granted complete ownership of 'The Rock' and that entire trademark and everything with it, there's that pressure. Then the pressure of pivoting on a storyline that had been brewing for two years quietly and privately. ... We always knew we had the mega match with Roman and I in our back pocket. ... It feels incredibly gratifying ... to be able to deliver the way that we did as a team is the most gratifying thing about this entire journey," he said. [H/T: ESPN]

WWE legend comments on The Rock getting booed during his return

D-Von Dudley recently shared his thoughts on The Rock getting a negative reaction from the WWE Universe during his return ahead of WrestleMania XL.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, D-Von claimed that it is a new era, and many fans today don't connect with The Great One like they used to. He noted there are plenty of fans now who were not watching during the peak of the veteran's career.

"You have some that are booing him, some that are cheering him. You know again, different time different era. The fans of today were not there when The Rock was at his, the peak of his career. And he was the most beloved wrestler in pro-wrestling at the time. And you know, that happens. When a generation is not there to see the stardom of someone who was a star before they were even born... they don't get how strong that person was during his time in his era. Again, it's a different era. You know, things change, you just gotta go with the flow," he said. [2:47 onwards]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

The Rock gave Cody Rhodes a mystery item before going on hiatus from WWE. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the 52-year-old when he returns down the line.