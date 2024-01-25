The Rock details rival offers ahead of WWE return

The Rock received offers from other companies before his return to WWE as a board member of TKO Group Holdings.

In a huge announcement on Tuesday, The Great One was named as a member of the board of directors for TKO. It's the parent company of WWE following its merger with the UFC back in September. He reportedly received $30 million worth of TKO stock, as per an SEC Filing.

The former WWE champion also received full ownership of his ring name, which was previously controlled by the company. His appointment as a board member came at a time when he was rumored to be facing Roman Reigns in a match for the title of "Head of the Table."

In an interview with CNBC, The Rock discussed how other companies have offered him places on their boards in the past. He waited for the right company to say yes to, and TKO was the perfect one, considering his legacy in WWE.

"Joining this board, I have been asked to join other boards in the past. Joining this board is unique, different, and special," said The Rock. "I'm sitting at a board that my grandfather and dad helped build and also help building a company and growing it globally with a global footprint with a guy (Ari Emanuel) that I love and admire." [4:20 - 4:38]

Dwayne Johnson doesn't only have a successful wrestling and acting career. His resume as a businessman is also top-notch, with his production company Seven Bucks Productions, brands like Termana Tequila and ZOA Energy, his partnership with Under Armour for Project Rock, and being one of the owners of the United Football League.

Vince McMahon releases statement following The Rock's TKO announcement

The Rock rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday following the announcement of his inclusion on the board for TKO Group Holdings. Several board members of TKO were there, including executive chairman Vince McMahon.

McMahon, who was no longer sporting a mustache, released a statement regarding Dwayne Johnson's appointment to the board of directors of WWE's parent company.

"Very few people on the planet understand the convergence of sports, entertainment, media, and business like Rock. We are proud to have him join the TKO board to help take our company to new heights," McMahon said.

