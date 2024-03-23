The Rock fires WWE star after winning the Undisputed Universal Championship in an angle suggested by legend (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently pitched an idea for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson at WrestleMania next year.

The People's Champ is gearing up for his first official WWE match in almost eight years. He will join forces with his cousin, Roman Reigns, to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania XL.

The outcome will determine whether the "Bloodline Rules" will come into play for the main event match between The Head of the Table and The American Nightmare on Night Two.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell discussed the idea of The Rock dethroning Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the Show of Shows next year.

The veteran suggested how The Brahma Bull, a member of the TKO Board, could misuse his backstage power to "fire" Cody Rhodes:

"And he's the Final Boss. Then he turns around to really get heat and he fires Cody [Rhodes] just to p**s everybody off. They would all hate him than now. Cody get your @** out here, I'm tired of looking at you," Mantell said. [13:27 - 13:40]

Female AEW star accuses The Rock of stealing her nickname

The Rock has lately been using the "Final Boss" as his new moniker.

Speaking on Highspots Superstore, AEW star Serena Deeb jokingly implied that Dwayne Johnson stole her catchphrase:

"Funny thing is I said that [The Final Boss] on Collision and then the following week — I don’t even know if I can say this. Well I can say whatever. He stole it? [Deeb laughed & repeated the co-host saying the nickname was stolen] Someone took it and you guys would know who he is," Deeb said.

The People's Champ has been advertised to appear on the April 1, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW, which will be a go-home before WrestleMania 40.

