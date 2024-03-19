When is The Rock's next WWE appearance? It's not on SmackDown

The Rock is currently engrossed in one of the most compelling WWE storylines, which will culminate at WrestleMania XL. His recent appearance came on the March 15, 2024, edition of SmackDown, which took place in Memphis, Tennessee.

The People's Champion held his iconic concert on the show, where he affronted Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in an amusing fashion. However, The Rock is not advertised for the upcoming episodes of SmackDown, which indicates that it was his last appearance for this month.

The Great One will make his return to WWE television on the April 1, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW, which happens to be the go-home edition of the red brand before WrestleMania XL. The show will emanate from Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center and could deliver some memorable moments.

The Brahma Bull is expected to have a final showdown with Rollins and Rhodes ahead of their huge tag team match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. It remains to be seen what transpires on the go-home edition of RAW when all the combustible elements possibly stand toe-to-toe in the ring.

Will The Rock's brief stint come to an end at WrestleMania XL?

The Rock has been making several appearances on WWE programming since January this year, as he is involved in a riveting storyline. However, WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia will seemingly be his last stop, as he will likely return to Hollywood to film his new movie later this year.

The People's Champion will reportedly remain occupied with his filming commitments from May to August this year. However, there's a good possibility that he will return to WWE after wrapping up his Hollywood obligations.

With him being a prominent part of TKO, the WWE Universe can expect his involvement in the Stamford-based promotion. He could likely wrestle his second match this year in Saudi Arabia, where the company would hold another premium live event.

Therefore, The Rock's brief stint with the Stamford-based promotion may seemingly come to an end at WrestleMania XL, with the possibility of him returning to WWE later this year.