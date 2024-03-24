The Rock gives surprising figure for what he earned per match once when speaking to fans

The Rock recently revealed the earnings he used to make in the early days of his wrestling career.

The People's Champion has certainly come a long way since making his professional wrestling debut in 1996. After becoming one of the biggest names in the wrestling business, The Rock transitioned seamlessly to Hollywood, becoming one of the highest-paid actors and one of the most popular figures in the world.

However, his journey to stardom was not so straight-forward. During a recent campaign for his new skincare product 'Papatui,' he revealed that he used to make a mere 40 bucks per match when he wrestled in Memphis, Tennessee in the early stages of his career.

"I've been very fortunate to have a pretty good career over the years, and this kind of stuff, though it never ceases to move me and to make me so grateful. Here we are in Target, Memphis, Tennessee, where I started my career many, many years ago, where I was making 40 bucks a match, eating at the Waffle House," Rocky said.

The Rock could achieve a huge milestone at Wrestlemania 40

The Rock has already solidified his place as one of the most iconic figures in professional wrestling history. However, at the age of 51, he is poised to add another remarkable achievement to his legacy at this year's Wrestlemania.

After it was announced that The Great One would be teaming up with Roman Reigns to face the tag team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at Night One of Wrestlemania 40, it became clear that The Rock will achieve a remarkable milestone. He will become only the second wrestler, after the legendary Undertaker, to main-event a Wrestlemania in four separate decades.

The aforementioned match has an intriguing stipulation attached to it. If Rock and Roman emerge victorious, the main event match of Night Two of Wrestlemania 40 between Reigns and Rhodes will be contested under Bloodline rules.

