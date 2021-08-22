The Rock heaps praise on former WCW star

Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock) took to Twitter to praise former WCW wrestler Lance Storm.

A fan posted a photo of Storm wrestling in Philadelphia. Unable to identify his opponent, the Canadian asked the fan. As revealed by the fan later, the match in question was a tag team match between Lance Storm and Kanyon against WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Christian. However, the fan initially tagged The Rock, leading to Storm reacting to the tweet.

The Twitter exchange can be seen below.

What is the match? Who am I in with? — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) August 21, 2021

My clearer on my iPad than my phone. That damned Rock — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) August 21, 2021

The Great One then responded to Storm's tweet, heaping praise on him, and calling him one of the best athletes he has ever been in the ring with.

"We had some great matches, brother!!! One of the best pure athletes I’ve ever worked with," The Rock tweeted.

We had some great matches, brother!!! One of the best pure athletes I’ve ever worked with 🙏🏾👊🏾🥃 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 21, 2021

Lance Storm is widely regarded as one of the best technical wrestlers in the world. He was signed by WWE during the invasion angle in 2001 when they bought the erstwhile WCW. Close to a month after the 'Winner-Take-All' match at Survivor Series, Storm defeated The Rock in a one-on-one bout via count-out on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Brahma Bull eventually gained two pinfall victories over Storm, once in 2001, teaming up with Rob Van Dam, and later in 2002 when he teamed up with Hulk Hogan.

The Rock posted a heartfelt message on Twitter

Remembering his father on his birthday, The Rock posted a heartfelt message on Twitter earlier in the day.

"That irony of life sometimes when the thing we want most - can become the best thing that never happened. My old man would’ve been 77 yrs old this coming week. RIP Soulman and cheers to dreams that don’t come true. #gratitudeandgrace #hawaii @ProjectRock," The Rock tweeted.

That irony of life sometimes when the thing we want most - can become the best thing that never happened.

My old man would’ve been 77 yrs old this coming week.

RIP Soulman and cheers to dreams that don’t come true 🥃 🏈 #gratitudeandgrace 🙏🏾#hawaii 🌺@ProjectRock pic.twitter.com/s8DU7L9vZn — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 21, 2021

The Rock is one of the most hard-working athletes on the planet. His rise to fame is built on valuing his roots and no matter what he has achieved, he has always stayed humble.

