The Rock heaps praise on players and comments on the upcoming XFL game

Former WWE Champion Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has appreciated XFL players and will show up during the Seattle Sea Dragons vs. D.C. Defenders.

The 2023 XFL season began on Saturday, February 18, with the first two games. It began with a game between the Vegas Vipers and the Arlington Renegades, which ended with the Renegades winning 22-20.

The Houston Roughnecks then defeated the Orlando Guardians by a score of 33-12 at 8:00 PM. Orlando scored first and took the lead, but the Guardians scored on four consecutive first-half possessions to cruise to an easy victory.

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock was taken away by the first two games of the 2023 XFL premiere. Hence, the WWE legend took to Twitter to praise the players for putting in the hard work, pain, and gain on the gridiron.

"Thank you! Our #XFL quality of play has been fantastic. Players balling out and showing how hungry they are. Enjoy the game tonight! I’m pulling up now DC! @XFLDefenders vs @XFLSeaDragons," Johnson wrote.

The Rock's iconic outfit was recreated by the XFL team Battlehawks

Dwayne Johnson has been a famous figure in the sports and movie worlds for over a decade, and the St. Louis Battlehawks players have taken advantage of this.

Many have dressed up as The Great One of WWE in a black turtleneck long-sleeved top with a chain and a fanny pack for Halloween and other holidays over the years.

The Battlehawks have now attempted to imitate the celebrity. Three members of St. Louis posed for a photo dressed as The Rock years ago.

The reaction to the players' outfits was positive on social media, as they poked fun at Johnson. They are not the first, nor will they be the last, to dress up in what has been described as the most notable outfit of the last two decades.

