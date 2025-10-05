The Rock, John Cena or Batista? Dwayne Johnson ALMOST answered!

From WWE Superstars to Hollywood royalty, The Rock, John Cena and Batista are three of the biggest actors in the world today. Dwayne Johnson was recently asked about who was the best among the three, and The Final Boss almost gave an answer.

Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, Jesse Ventura and Roddy Piper paved the way for WWE stars to become actors. The Rock left pro wrestling in his prime to become the biggest name in Hollywood, while Cena and Batista have made a name in superhero movies.

As part of the promotion for The Smashing Machine, Dwayne Johnson was asked by Dujon Anderson which among The Rock, Cena and Batista is the best actor. Before giving an answer, Anderson interrupted Rocky to give him the "It doesn't matter" line popularized by him.

Later in the interview, The Final Boss would get back at Anderson by asking him a question before interrupting him with his famous catchphrase. But who is the best actor among the three WWE legends?

The Hollywood Reporter named Batista as the best wrestler-turned-actor due to his range from comedy to drama. Rocky came in second, but his performance for The Smashing Machine has been praised and generated Oscar buzz.

Cena, on the other hand, came in third and has done mostly action and comedy. His stint as Peacemaker on the TV series of the same name has been praised.

The Rock felt scared taking on a serious role

Mostly known for being an action star who starred in box office hits, The Rock took a swing at portraying UFC legend Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine. It was a serious role that Rocky admitted to CBS News' Tracy Smith scared him because he was getting out of his comfort zone.

"I was chasing something for a lot of years, and what I was chasing was box office. And there's a part of me, the brain (that goes), 'Don't rock the boat. Stay in this zone. Everyone's happy. You're paying the bills.' But the heart is like, 'Yeah. But you're not being fulfilled,'" Rocky said.

The Final Boss' decision seemed to have paid out after his performance as Mark Kerr has been praised by critics. He's also set to have another serious role alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt in a film directed by Martin Scorsese.

